The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

