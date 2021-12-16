The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

