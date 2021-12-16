THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Hits $284,759.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $284,759.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

