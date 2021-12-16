Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 11,080 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

A number of analysts have commented on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

