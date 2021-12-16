Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 11,080 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
