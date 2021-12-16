Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.08. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

