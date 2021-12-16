Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

NYSE XPO opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

