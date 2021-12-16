Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $602.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.29. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

