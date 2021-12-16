Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

