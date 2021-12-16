Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $86.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

