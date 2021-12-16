Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.