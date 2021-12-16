Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $857,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

