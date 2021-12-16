Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 245.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 409.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

