Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameren were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameren by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameren by 49.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

