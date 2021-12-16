Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 86,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

