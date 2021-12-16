Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $765,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.85. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

