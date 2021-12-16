Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,569,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 559,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

