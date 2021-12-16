Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Timken stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Timken has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

