TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the November 15th total of 166,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -1.48. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

