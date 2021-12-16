Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 866 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 867.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

