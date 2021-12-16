Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

