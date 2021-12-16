Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

