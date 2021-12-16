Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $566,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZN opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.
AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
