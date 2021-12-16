Tower Bridge Advisors Invests $566,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

