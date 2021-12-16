Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $161.96 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

