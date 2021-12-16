Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,003 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,092% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. 109,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $690.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

