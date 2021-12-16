Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,929. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

