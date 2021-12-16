Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $214,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.05. 3,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.22. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

