Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,053 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

