Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 1,931 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

