Transform Wealth LLC Sells 221 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

