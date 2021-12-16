Transform Wealth LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

