TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.30. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

