Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,541 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

