Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 3,927,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

