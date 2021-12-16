Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$45,550.76 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

TSU stock opened at C$43.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. Trisura Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.46 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

