Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 15th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.