Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.
Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.