Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.