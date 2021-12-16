TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in TTEC by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.