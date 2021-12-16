Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report sales of $286.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

