Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. also reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 1,725,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,509. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

