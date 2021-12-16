Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 21,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,772,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 15.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 165.9% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 11.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

