Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 21,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,772,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 15.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 165.9% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 11.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
