U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

