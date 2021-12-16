U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

NYSE USPH opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

