U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

USPH opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

