U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE SLCA opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

