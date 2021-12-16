Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

