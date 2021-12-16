Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.62

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 26374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

