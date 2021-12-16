UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 53,663 Shares

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UGI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 984,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,048. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in UGI by 14.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UGI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UGI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.