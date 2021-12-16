UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 53,663 Shares

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UGI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 984,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,048. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in UGI by 14.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UGI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UGI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

