uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 6,239,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. uniQure has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $879,932. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

