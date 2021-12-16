United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

