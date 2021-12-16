United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

